Attari (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): Pakistani citizens continue to leave India following the Indian government's decision to cancel all their visas who are currently in the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 Indian tourists.

The Pakistani nationals who are currently returning via the Attari border are pleading for leniency from the Indian government, stating that they are being punished due to the Pahalgam attack.

A Pakistani national, Mufzala, said that she is from Muzaffarabad and has been married in Baramulla for the past six years. She said that her two kids were born in India and were staying here legally through a long-term visa. She added that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a terrorist activity, but why are others suffering because of it?

"I am from Muzaffarabad, and I got married in Baramulla 6 years ago. Both my kids were born here. We were staying here legally through a long-term Visa. We have been filing our application for the last 3 years, but it has never been accepted. The day before yesterday, we were suddenly asked to leave the country. What happened in Pahalgam was a terrorist activity. Innocents have lost their lives in the attack. The terrorists should be punished...Why are we suffering because of this? We want to go back to our home...", she told ANI.

Another Pakistani national stated that he had entered India on a 45-day visa but was now being asked to leave after only seven days. He further noted that the incident that occurred in Pahalgam was not right.

"I came to India with a 45-day Visa. It has just been 7-8 days, and the Govt is sending us back. I came here to meet my relatives. They asked us to leave due to the incident in Pahalgam. Whatever happened there is not right", he said.

The terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. (ANI)

