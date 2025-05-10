Red streaks seen and explosions can be heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Samba (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, drones were spotted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC), defence sources said on Friday.

The drones are suspected to be armed and pose potential threats to both civilian and military targets.

The locations where drones were spotted include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.

In a serious incident, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Punjab's Ferozpur, severely injuring members of a local family. The injured received immediate medical assistance, and the area has been sanitised by security forces.

The Indian Armed Forces are on high alert. All aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. Defence sources said the situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary.

Citizens, especially in border areas, have been advised to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow safety instructions from local authorities. While officials have said there is no need to panic, they have called for heightened vigilance and precaution.

As a safety measure, a blackout has been imposed in villages of the Santalpur taluka in Gujarat's Patan district, which borders Pakistan.

In a post on X, the Gujarat CMO advised people to stay away from rumours and follow the instructions issued by the administration.

"As a precautionary measure, a blackout has been imposed in the villages of bordering Santalpur taluka in Patan district. All the citizens are advised to stay away from rumours and follow the instructions issued by the administration from time to time," CMO Gujarat said.

A day after its attempt to target civilian infrastructure along the Line of Control and International border was foiled by the Indian air defence, Pakistan's drones were again sighted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sector on Friday.

Red streaks could be seen and explosions were heard in Samba sector of Jammu as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout.

A blackout has been enforced in the Akhnoor and Udhampur regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

India had responded through precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakisan and PoJK to original escalation by Pakistan through Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan has now resorted to escalation which is being responded appropriately by the Indian Defence Forces (ANI)

