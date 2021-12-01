New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Pakistan High Commission said on Wednesday that it has issued 136 visas to Indian pilgrims for visiting various religious sites in Pakistan.

It said the group of Indian pilgrims is visiting Pakistan to participate in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh from December 4 to 15.

"Today, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 136 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to their religious sites in Pakistan," the high commission said in a statement.

Shadani Darbar, over 300 years old, is a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. The Shadani Darbar was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib.

"The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims is in line with the Government of Pakistan's efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines," the Pakistan High Commission said.

"It's also reflective of Pakistan's respect for religious places of all faiths and efforts for promoting interfaith harmony," it added.

