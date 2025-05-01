Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar uncovered a drug smuggling network with links to Pakistan-based smugglers on Thursday. During a recent raid, police recovered 5 kg of heroin, a currency counting machine, and several other items.

According to the preliminary investigation, "foreign-based Jassa" and his partners have strong links with their India-based associate, Jodhbir Singh, a resident of Amritsar Rural. Jodhbir was working on the instructions of his foreign handlers, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav shared the information on X.

Jodhbir Singh is believed to have been retrieving heroin consignments and distributing them to different parts of India. Intelligence reports also suggest that he collected drug money and sent it to Pakistan using illegal hawala channels.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station SSOC in Amritsar, and efforts are underway to arrest Jodhbir and break the entire network.

Earlier, in an operation launched on Wednesday evening, the Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with Punjab Police, foiled a terror plot and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near Bharopal village in Amritsar.

Acting on credible intelligence provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, a joint search operation was launched. During the operation, the security forces recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines and 50 live rounds of ammunition.

The recovered weapons and explosives have been handed over to the local police for further investigation. (ANI)

