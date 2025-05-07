Sarbori Guha, the wife of Sameer Guha, who was a victim of the recent Pahalgam attack (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 7(ANI): Sarbori Guha, the wife of Sameer Guha, who was a victim of the recent Pahalgam attack, has strongly demanded that Pakistan be held accountable. She stated that similar incidents will continue unless the country is "eliminated."

Her statement comes on the heels of India's launch of Operation Sindoor, targeting militant bases in Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Guha said,"This was supposed to happen...whole Pakistan needs to be eliminated otherwise similar incidents will happen again."

The victims' families expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for retaliating against Pakistan and for instilling faith in the Indian government and military. The attack, which occurred on April 22, killed 26 people

The wife of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the retaliation.

"I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband's death," she told ANI."My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today," she added.

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, another victim of the Pahalgam attack, said that the move made by the Indian Army instilled a sense of faith in the country's government.

"I am continuously watching the news. I salute the Indian army and thank PM Modi, who listened to the pain of the country's people. The way the Indian military has destroyed the terrorism that is flourishing in Pakistan, I thank our military for that... My entire family has been feeling light since we heard this news..." the father said.

Manoj Dwivedi, a relative of Shubham Dwivedi, said that justice had been finally served to the victims.

Pragati Jagdale, wife of another victim of the Pahalgam attack Santosh Jagdale, also thanked PM Modi.

"Modi ji has shown Pakistan that we will not sit quietly. I feel, with #OperationSindoor, PM Modi will end terrorism," she said.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including several tourists from Maharashtra. The situation was constantly monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the night, as per sources. All nine targets were successfully struck, sources further added.

Indian forces selected the targets with the intent of eliminating top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India. (ANI)

