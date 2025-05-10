New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding on stopping military actions, New Delhi on Saturday accused Islamabad of breaching it.

In a late night media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

Also Read | ‘Kutte Ki Dum Tedi Ki Tedi Hi Rehti Hai’ Virender Sehwag Reacts as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Hours After Reaching Agreement With India Amid Cross-Border Tension (See Post).

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan," he said.

"This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today," Misri said.

Also Read | India Confirms Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement, Says 'Armed Forces Responding Adequately' (Watch Video).

"The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)