Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) The Pakistan Army Sunday violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and intense mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The firing and shelling from across the border in Mendhar sector started at 4.15 pm, prompting a befitting retaliation by the Indian army, the spokesman said.

He said the exchange of fire was on when the last reports came in.

There was no report of any damage on the Indian side, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)