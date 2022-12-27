Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], December 27 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in a joint operation with Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad, apprehended a Pakistani boat on Monday with 10 crew in Indian waters carrying arms, ammunition and approximately 40 kgs of Narcotics worth Rs 300 crores.

According to an official statement, the action was taken on the basis of inputs from the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad.

"During the intervening night of 25/26 Dec 22, on a specific intelligence input, ICG strategically deployed its Fast Patrol class of ship ICGS Arinjay for patrolling in an area close to the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL). During the early hours of Monday, 26 Dec 2022, a Pakistani Fishing Boat Al Soheli was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters," the statement said.

"During the investigation, the crew were found to be behaving suspiciously. After extensive rummaging of the boat, the arms, ammunition and approx. 40 Kgs of narcotics worth Rs 300 crores were found concealed," it added.

The boat along with the crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Okha for further investigation.

According to the statement, this was the seventh joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and ATS, Gujarat in the last 18 months and the first apprehension wherein arms and ammunition along with drugs were being infiltrated.

"During the mentioned period, a total 346 kgs of heroin worth Rs 1,930 crores has already been seized along with apprehension of 44 Pakistani and 7 Iranian crew," it said. (ANI)

