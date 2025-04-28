Chhatrapati Shambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Pakistan on Monday, saying that whether it is the country's intelligence agency ISI, the terrorist organisation ISIS, or the Pakistani establishment, all these groups want to see fighting between Hindus and Muslims, which is the reason the terror attack in Pahalgam was carried out.

"Whether it is ISI or ISIS, or the deep state, the establishment in Pakistan wants that in this country, there will always be fighting between Hindus and Muslims. That is why they did this (Pahalgam). The agenda of killing non-muslims, our brothers and sisters, was only one as they wanted to say that no non-muslim can come here," Owaisi said during a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shambhaji Nagar district.

He said that he will start demanding from the government that Pakistan should be put back in the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, which identifies countries with deficiencies in countering money laundering or anti-terrorism activity. He further said that we can also do a cyber attack on Pakistan or do a naval or air blockade.

"My demand is that it is necessary to bring Pakistan in the FATF grey list, the Financial Action Task Force, bring them to the grey list. They are funding terrorism from illegal money. So this is important to bring Pakistan in the grey list. We will demand this from this government. We should also do a cyber attack on them, we have ethical hackers, we can also do a naval and air force blockade," Owasi said

He also appealed to people to put aside one's political differences and not let the people who want to weaken the unity of India win.

"We are appealing to everyone that you might have your own political differences, but do not let those people win, who want to weaken this unity, weaken this nation," Owaisi said.

When asked about the actions government has taken against Pakistan, he said, "The government will take a decision, they will think and make a decision. Our job as opposition is to say take strong action against this, this has to finish. You have to leave some things to government."

The Pahalgam attack is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Since then, India has taken multiple diplomatic steps, including reducing the strength of Pakistani High Commission in India and also recalling Defence officials from Indian High Commission in Islamabad. (ANI)

