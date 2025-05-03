New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Amid the tensions due to Pahalgam attack, Pakistan-based media channels and certain social media handles started a "coordinated disinformation campaign" aimed at various Indian Armed Forces officials, amidst cross border tensions following India's swift and decisive response, sources said on Saturday.

Pakistan based channels and certain "troll networks" alleged that Lieutenant General DS Rana, Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency had been "sacked" and "exiled" to Kala Pani in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, after supposed operational lapses. However, Lieutenant General Rana had been promoted to being the Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), a tri-services command.

In another incident, certain Pakistan-based social-media handles alleged Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar was "shunted out" of the Army's Northern Command due to "failures linked to the Pahalgam attack." However, Lt Gen Kumar had retired honourably on April 30, 2025, after 4 decades of distinguished service. The change of command had been notified well in advance.

A certain Pakistani-based account alleged that Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, was "dismissed" from his post for "refusing to fight a war" against Pakistan.

However, Air Marshal Dharkar completed his tenure and superannuated on April 30 of this year, where he received a ceremonial guard-of honour and paid homage at the National War Memorial. Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari took over as the next Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Sources have said that these allegations are part of a "pattern of deception," with each claim surfacing after a strong diplomatic response from India for the Pahalgam attack. The targets were specifically senior commanders in charge of intelligence, and other senior officials, meant to "sow doubts about India's preparedness," sources said. It has also been claimed that the stories were propagated by a group of ISI-linked social-media handles who are known to spread misinformation.

India's response was swift and reaffirmed the forces' Operational Continuity. The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Ministry of Defence, issued swift clarifications on each of those stories to ensure no spread of misinformation happens domestically. (ANI)

