New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, who is also a part of all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, said on Saturday that Pakistan's real face needs to be exposed, adding that this country has demeaned the entire Muslim community by inducing cross-border terrorism and killing innocent civilians.

Speaking to ANI, Khatana also expressed gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Beer in Cold Drink, Bhaang in Thandai: Bride Calls Off Marriage Just 5 Days After Wedding in UP's Mirzapur After Groom Secretly Intoxicates Her on Wedding Night.

"PM Modi has taken a good step, and after the Pahalgam terror attack, the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan was dismantled by Indian armed forces, and when Pakistan retaliated, we responded to them appropriately. We thank PM Modi for that. Pakistan's real face needs to be exposed. They have demeaned the entire Muslim community. Inducing cross-border terrorism, especially the children and women - they have killed innocent civilians in Kashmir. Pakistan has become a virtual contractor of terrorism; the Pakistan army has murdered democracy there. This all needs to be told to the world community," the BJP leader said.

When asked about the message that would be conveyed to the key strategic countries during the delegation's visit, Khatana said, "We will convey the message of zero tolerance against terrorism, will expose Pakistan, will tell about India's unity and India's stance on terrorism under PM Modi."

Also Read | NDA CMs, Dy CMs to Discuss Governance Models; PM Narendra Modi-Led Conclave to Pass Resolutions on Operation Sindoor and Caste Enumeration.

Ghulam Ali Khatana is part of Group 2, led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad.

They will be going to certain European countries, including United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark and others.

The other members of the delegation include BJP's Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, along with Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress' Amar Singh, former Minister of state for External Affairs MJ Akbar.

Seven all-party delegations are visiting key partner countries, including UN Security Council members.

The delegations are led by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD-U's Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)