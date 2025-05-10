Smoke is seen rising after a loud explosion from Dibber area, Udhampur (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 10: Pakistan's claim that its hypersonic missiles fired from JF-17 fighter jets destroyed India's S-400 air defence system in Adampur is "false", an Indian military official said on Saturday.

Pakistan's state-run PTV earlier reported that Pakistan Air Force's hypersonic missiles destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur. India Targeted 3 Air Bases With Missiles and Drones, Claims Pakistan's Military Spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry.

PIB Reveals Truth About Pakistan Destroying India’s S-400 Air Defence Systems

🚨 S-400 Destroyed by Pakistan? Here's the Truth! Posts circulating on social media claim that Pakistan has destroyed an Indian S-400 air defence system.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE. ❌ Reports of destruction or any damage to an S-400 system are baseless.… pic.twitter.com/wPLKQSBAqe — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

China's Xinhua news agency also said Pakistan JF-17 Thunder jet destroyed India's S-400 air defense system in India's Punjab, according to Chinese news outlet Global Times. These reports are false, the spokesperson of the Indian Air Force said.

