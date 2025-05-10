Lahore, May 10: Pakistan early Saturday claimed that its three air bases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) air bases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted.

"But all assets of the Air Force remain safe," he said. India fired air-to-surface missiles with its jets, he claimed. He added that several missiles were intercepted by Pakistan's air defence system. India-Pakistan Tension: Unidentified Object Lands at Punjab’s Jalandhar Village; Explosion-Like Sounds Heard in Pathankot (Watch Videos).

He said this is a "sinister act of India pushing the region into lethal war, and Pakistan will respond to this aggression. India should wait for our response". Chaudhry did not take any questions and ended the presser abruptly. Minutes later, citing security officials, state-run PTV said that Pakistan has launched a retaliatory operation "Bunyan al-Marsous", meaning "Iron Wall".

They claimed that the Pakistan military used medium-range Fateh-1 missiles in the attack. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Command Authority, the body responsible for safeguarding national security through command, control and operational decisions. India-Pakistan Tension: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief After Administrative Officer Raj Kumar Thappa Killed in Pakistani Shelling in Rajouri.

The meeting will be attended by top civil and military leadership. The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) earlier issued a notification, saying that Pakistan's airspace has been closed from 3.15 am to 12 noon for all kinds of air traffic. The PAA said it will share updates at 12 noon.

Tensions between the two neighbours soared significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday, with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted. On Thursday evening, Indian air defence units intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu airport, defence sources had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)