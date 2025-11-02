Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 (ANI): AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday accused former state education minister KA Sengottaiyan of acting as a B-team for the DMK.

The remarks came a day after Sengottaiyan was removed from the primary membership of the party. "Sengottaiyan has never spoken against the DMK, not in the Assembly, not in public meetings, not in the media. This clearly proves he has been acting as the B-Team of the DMK. That cannot be hidden. That's why, after his removal, AIADMK functionaries in the Gobichettipalayam constituency celebrated by distributing sweets. If someone claims to have been in the party for 53 years, they should have worked hard for the people and the movement. If they had done so, people would have celebrated them not their removal. Betraying the movement brings about such consequences. AIADMK is no ordinary party. It's a movement with two crore dedicated workers. Those who deliberately act against it will not be tolerated," Palaniswami said.

"Amma (Jayalalithaa) herself removed him from the cabinet in 2014. We were the ones who gave him a chance again. If Amma were alive, he wouldn't even have been given an MLA post," Palaniswami added.

Palaniswami said it was during his tenure as Chief Minister that Sengottaiyan was brought back as minister.

He (Sengottaiyan) always claims to be a loyalist of Amma. If that were true, why did Amma remove him from the cabinet? It was only after I became Chief Minister that he was brought back into the ministry. The appointment was made only after my written recommendation to the Governor. Even the district secretary post, which Amma had taken away from him, was restored only during my leadership," he said

He also said Dhinakaran was expelled from party's primary membership by Jayalalithaa.

"Decisions made by the General Council are final, and everyone must abide by them. Doesn't he know this? Since he (Sengottaiyan) associated himself with the expelled members, the party leadership has taken appropriate action. It wasn't my personal decision it was done in consultation with senior leaders, strictly following party rules," added Palaniswami.

After his expulsion from the AIADMK, Sengottaiyan said on Saturday that he will approach the court.

"I was MLA even before he came to party. He should have been given a notice at least to ask explanation. He is acting as a dictator and acting against party's constitution is worrisome. In 1975, our founder MGR brought law that cadres should elect general secretary and it's should not be changed. I say this because I want to show what cadres think. Everyone knows how he became CM through Chinnamma (Sasikala). Our government was saved by BJP, what help did we gave to them, in 2024 came out of BJP alliance. He speaks differently each and every day and changes his stand every day. I will discuss with my lawyers...," he said.

In his statement, Sengottaiyan also expressed that he had was tearful and disappointed when he was expelled from the party and he couldn't sleep.

He also alleged that DMK is supporting Palaniswami.

Earlier, Palaniswami had announced the expulsion of Sengottaiyan from the party's primary membership and all other posts. The decision was made following allegations that Sengottaiyan had acted in ways contrary to the party's principles, policies, and code of conduct.

Sengottaiyan was accused of maintaining contact with individuals who had previously been expelled from the party. (ANI)

