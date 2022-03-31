Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officials on Thursday said they have arrested one person for allegedly claiming Rs 12.62 crore of fake input tax credit on bogus invoices.

The unnamed director from Dharamraj Metal Corporation was arrested on Thursday for availing and passing fake ITC of Rs 12.62 crore on bogus invoices of Rs 70 crore, according to an official tweet.

The arrested accused was remanded to judicial custody till April 13 by a local court, the tweet stated.

The case comes a day after officials from the CGST Commissionerate, Navi Mumbai busted a fake ITC racket of Rs 19.84 crore by arresting a director of Fortune Global Trade.

The Vikhroli-based company dealing in trade of synthetic rubber had engaged in availing and utilization of fake GST Input Tax Credit (ITC) on the basis of bogus invoices of Rs 110 crore, as per an official statement.

