Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) A deputy registrar of a court in Palghar was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a builder, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

He said the accused demanded Rs 30,000 from a builder for sale deed registration of two properties.

Also Read | Delhi Crosses 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases in a Day, First Time Since Onset of Pandemic.

"They settled at Rs 20,000 and the deputy registrar was held in a trap laid by ACB," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)