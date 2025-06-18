New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Panchayats across the country are gearing up to make the upcoming International Day of Yoga (IDY) a historic one through mass mobilisation, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said this mobilisation comes in response to a letter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging Gram Pradhans to encourage citizens in their areas to actively participate in the IDY.

"The prime minister, through the letter had urged Gram Pradhans to lead from the front in making yoga a part of community life," it said.

"Responding with enthusiasm, panchayats are organising special yoga sessions, community outreach activities, and common yoga protocol demonstrations at schools, anganwadis, panchayat bhavans, and public spaces, transforming IDY 2025 into a true jan-andolan (people's movement) at the village level," the ministry said.

The prime minister noted in his letter that IDY is not just a global observance but also marks a decade-long journey of yoga's resurgence on the global stage.

"It is a matter of pride that yoga has positively transformed lives not only in India but across the world,” he said in his letter.

He also called upon Gram Pradhans to mobilise maximum participation by organising inclusive yoga sessions for all -- children, youth, women, and the elderly -- at various community spaces, the statement said.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav appreciated the proactive response from the Gram Panchayats.

"The overwhelming response from Gram Panchayats is a testament to the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His heartfelt call has transformed the International Day of Yoga into a true jan-andolan, with villages across India embracing yoga as a way of life,” he said.

He said that these grassroots efforts reflect the deep cultural connection and growing public commitment to holistic health through yoga, according to the statement.

Sarpanchs from different regions also shared their village-level preparations for IDY 2025.

Om Prakash Yadav, Sarpanch of Pariyari village in Jaunpur of Uttar Pradesh said the prime minister's letter inspired the community to begin weekly yoga sessions at the panchayat bhavan and organise yoga competitions for children. A 'Yoga Yatra' was also carried out to create awareness and promote unity.

Sunil Kumar W, Gram Pradhan of Bandakpur village in Damoh of Madhya Pradesh said a special session under the common yoga protocol is being planned.

He said a widespread awareness campaign is underway to ensure participation from every household.

The International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21. PTI AO

