Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday said the state government has continued walking on the path of development despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief minister said this during the virtual foundation stone-laying for strengthening and widening work of the Viratnagar to Chilpali road at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

He said the industry and trade will grow if the state moves forward on the path of development and there will be better roads.

"The state government has ensured there is no lack of development of roads. Good and quality roads are also being built in collaboration with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank," he said.

Gehlot said that despite the limited resources of revenue in this phase of the coronavirus crisis, the state government has made sure there is no lack of development work.

He said if the public representatives send proposals for development work in their area, the state government will not back down in completing them.

The chief minister said that in the budget of 2021-22, non-patchable or missing link works are being done in each assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 5 crore each, for which a provision of Rs 1,000 crore has been made.

A total provision of Rs 12,198 crore has been made in this year's budget for road development, development of highways, ROB and bridge construction in the entire state.

Gehlot expressed satisfaction that "efforts to contain the infection with the cooperation of the people have been successful". He said vaccination is the biggest weapon in this war against the coronavirus. This war can be won only when the central and the state governments manage to get everyone vaccinated, the chief minister said.

