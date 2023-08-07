Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) An independent committee of inquiry set up by the Kalakshetra Foundation to look into the allegations of sexual harassment on its campus on Monday said it has submitted its report to the foundation chairman S Ramadorai.

The three member panel comprising retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, K Kannan, former DGP of Tamil Nadu, Letika Saran, and Dr Shobha Varthaman said it has recommended "major punishment" and "considerable recommendations" for reforms in the administrative apparatus of the foundation.

A press release from the committee said: "Since the report contains extremely sensitive information, which if revealed, would invade the privacy of individuals, we have recommended to the chairman to keep it confidential, except the concluding part of the report and the disclosure that will become necessary to the delinquent employee Hari Padman to show cause against the findings of the report and the major punishment recommended by us."

Considering safety aspects and to promote Kalakshetra Foundation primarily as an institution of higher learning rather than a platform for public performers, the concluding part contains considerable recommendations for reforms in administration, the release added.

Levelling allegations of sexual harassment on the campus, a section of students staged protest in March this year seeking justice.

Police arrested on April 3 Assistant Professor (Dance) Hari Padman following a complaint against him from a former student and he was granted bail on June 3 by a court here.

The foundation had suspended Hari Padman and dismissed repertory artists Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan and Sreenath from service.

