New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Executive Director of Central Electronics Limited (CEL), Pankaj Malhotra, has taken over the charge of the post of Member (Finance) at the Airports Authority of India (AAI), an official release said on Thursday.

Prior to this appointment, Pankaj Malhotra was serving as Executive Director (Finance) at Central Electronics Limited, a government of India enterprise under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology.

As per the release, Member (Finance) of AAI, Pankaj Malhotra, will be in charge of finance, accounts and the overall financial operation of the organisation.

He will also be responsible for evolving and formulating policies and strategies related to the entire gamut of financial operations, including resource mobilisation and statutory compliances, it said.

Malhotra will also play a leadership role and provide effective support in achieving sustained growth for the organisation's business. Over and above this, he will also be looking after the Joint Venture Cell (JVC) and Strategic Investment Unit (SIU) of AAI, said the release.

Malhotra is a chartered accountant and cost accountant with diverse and rich experience in the finance sector, serving in various capacities in organisations like the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

Earlier this year, the Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) selected Pankaj Malhotra for the post of Member (Finance) of the Airports Authority of India. (ANI)

