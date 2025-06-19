Nahan (HP), Jun 19 (PTI) Himachal BJP president Rajiv Bindal and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Jairam Thakur on Thursday said they had no intentions to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community at a rally where slogans against a Sikh bureaucrat were raised.

The development came close on the heels of an ultimatum given by the Sikh community to BJP leaders to publicly apologise for the slogan "cheema-Keema Nahni Chalega" at the rally.

Also Read | Assembly By-Elections 2025: 5 Vidhan Sabha Bypolls in 4 States Largely Peaceful; Kaliganj in West Bengal Records Brisk Voting.

The slur was aimed at Poanta Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gunjeet Singh Cheema.

On Wednesday, the BJP held an 'Akrosh Rally' in Paonta against the booking in criminal cases, including attempted murder, of its leaders over the June 13 stone pelting incident in the Majra area.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Bihar on June 20 To Launch INR 5,700 Crore Development Projects.

The pelting took place during the June 13 protest by several Hindu right outfits over the elopement of a Hindu woman with a Muslim man of Kiratpur village.

More than ten people, including police, were injured in that incident.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case so far, while Bindal and BJP MLA from Poanta, Sukhram Chaudhary, booked for attempted murder, have secured interim relief.

On Wednesday, several Sikh community assembled at Gurdwara Paonta Sahib immediately after the rally and gave 48 hours to the BJP leaders to publicly apologise.

Later, one of the community leaders defended Cheema, saying he performed his duty and was targeted for no reason.

On Thursday, Thakur and Bindal offered an apology on their social media accounts.

"During the public meeting at Paonta Sahib, I neither used the words Sikhs nor made any remarks. I am committed to the Sikh religion, gurus and Sikh traditions and have immense respect for Guru Gobind Singh, and if the feelings of any Sikh brother have been hurt by my conduct, I express my regrets," Bindal said in his post.

Jairam Thakur claimed that he did not make any remarks against any particular community.

"I have deep respect for Guru Gobind Singh and the Sikh religion. I had no intention to hurt anyone's religious sentiments. Thus, what I said should not be misconstrued," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Thakur and several of his party's workers burned an effigy of Jairam Thakur at Court Chauraha near the SDM office in Paonta Sahib.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to cause a rift between communities in the Paonta Sahib area.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister, said that the BJP's conduct in the Paonta Sahib incident was irresponsible and condemnable.

He said "such slogans" were not only insensitive but were aimed at provoking communal disharmony in an otherwise peaceful region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)