Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): Paradip Port has emerged as the top cargo-handling port in India, achieving a historic milestone by crossing 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in the current fiscal.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Odisha Minister Sampad Chandra Swain highlighted the port's performance, saying, "Paradip Port is doing the most number of cargo handling in the entire country and it is a major success for us that till November 27 this year, it has completed loading over 100 million metric tonne..."

Also Read | Rewa Shocker: Jobless Man Strangles Wife to Death Over PUBG Addiction in Madhya Pradesh.

He added, "...as per PM Modi's vision of making Odisha the leading engine of Eastern India's growth, Paradip Port has been achieving such success since 2015 and is leading in cargo loading..."

Swain also highlighted the state government's expansion plans, stating, "With the double engine, we are expanding more ports under the leadership of Mohan Charan Majhi..."

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Opposition MPs Continue Chant 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chod' Chant on Day 2 Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Paradip Port created history by registering the fastest-ever 100 MMT cargo throughput in a fiscal year since its inception, achieving the milestone on November 27, 2025.

This marks the ninth consecutive year the port has crossed the 100 MMT mark, recording 100.15 MMT and a year-on-year growth of 4.78 per cent. The milestone was achieved 12 days earlier than in the previous fiscal year.

In FY 2024-25, the port had reached 100 MMT on December 9, taking 253 days, whereas this year the target was achieved in 241 days.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the port continues to set new benchmarks despite market challenges. "Faster operations, system improvements, and consistent stakeholder support have helped PPA stay ahead. Growth in coastal thermal coal, container cargo, Gypsum & Flux, POL and Steel cargo has strengthened PPA's position as a leading coastal shipping hub," the Ministry said.

The Ministry added that coal cargo, accounting for about 45 per cent of the port's total volume, grew by 3.76 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. "Similarly, containerised cargo volume has grown by 32%, Gypsum & Flux volume has surged by 24%, Steel cargo by 35% and POL has grown by 31% on a Y-o-Y basis in the current fiscal. Thus, Paradip port is emerging as a coastal shipping hub of the country," it said.

The Ministry added that these developments are establishing Paradip Port as a major coastal shipping hub of India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)