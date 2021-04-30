Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Friday approached Bombay High Court against the actions being taken against him by the state government.

Singh has requested the High Court to direct the Maharashtra government to not take any coercive action against him.The matter will be heard by the Bombay High Court on May 4.

Singh has also challenged various actions taken by the state government against him and inquiries being initiated against him.

Singh is being represented in Bombay HC by senior Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi.

Singh further urged the court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be directed to investigate criminal conspiracy and malicious attempts to thwart CBI's preliminary enquiry against Anil Deshmukh.

Earlier on Thursday, an FIR was registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere and several others for allegedly requesting a police inspector to drop corruption charges against Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioners. (ANI)

