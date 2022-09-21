Coimbatore (TN), Sep 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday said the damage to the one of the shutters in Parambikulam dam in neighbouring Kerala was due to sudden breaking of self weights, which led to loss of nearly 20,000 cusecs of water.

The Minister rushed to Aliyar dam connected with Parambikulam project and took stock of the situation. The dam located between Pollachi and Valparai, is 64 km away from Coimbatore.

Later, he told reporters that this was the first incident where the self weights were broken, resulting in unexpected heavy discharge of water.

More than 20,000 cusecs of water has flown down since morning and has now come down to 16,500 cusecs, thus bringing down the water level in the dam to six feet, he said.

On rectifying the damage, the Minister said he will discuss it with Chief Minister M K Stalin and clear it on war-footing.

He also said steps would be taken to check self weights of other dams in the state.

