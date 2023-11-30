Patna, Nov 30 (PTI) Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Thursday dissolved the parliamentary board of his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, two days after cracks appeared in the ranks of the less-than-three-year-old organisation.

A communication to the effect issued by Paras was shared by RLJP spokesman Shravan Agrawal, who added that the decision has been taken "in view of Lok Sabha polls" and "a new parliamentary board would be constituted soon".

Also Read | Karnataka Government To Release Rs 2,000 As Relief to Drought-Hit Farmers; CM Siddaramaiah Slams Centre's Apathy.

However, the development may be seen in the backdrop of an embarrassment faced by the party two days ago when one of its five MPs turned up at a function hosted by Chirag Paswan, a nephew of Paras who is also his bitter rival.

Both Chirag and Paras had on Tuesday organised rival functions in Patna and Hajipur respectively to celebrate the foundation day of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founded by late Ram Vilas Paswan.

Also Read | Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: Exit Polls Predict Advantage BJP in State, Congress Too in Sweepstakes to Form Government.

Chirag, who is the late leader's son, headed the party till it was split by Paras, the founder's younger brother in 2021.

The LJP had won six seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when Chirag retained Jamui while Paras made his parliamentary debut from Hajipur, the late Paswan's pocket borough.

The dispute between the uncle and the nephew reached the Election Commission, which froze the LJP symbol and recognised the rival factions as separate parties.

Chirag, whose group came to be known as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), had been left isolated as a result of the split as his uncle succeeded in winning the support of all other LJP MPs, besides bagging a berth in the Union cabinet.

However, 41-year-old Chirag, who enjoys mass support, received a shot in the arm when Vaishali MP Veena Devi turned up at his function earlier this week.

The Vaishali MP told reporters that she had never meant to desert Chirag and had initially ended up in the rival camp as she was not able to make sense of his tiff with his uncle.

A key aide of Paras, gangster-turned-politician Suraj Bhan Singh, had sought to make light of the development with the cryptic remark, "Who knows, tomorrow both uncle and nephew may come together. All of us are primarily LJP workers".

Both Paras and Chirag continue to be with the BJP-led NDA and swear by their loyalty towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both admit to having been asked by the BJP, which faces a stiff challenge in Bihar from the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan', to bury their differences and come together.

However, Hajipur seems to be a bone of contention between Paras, who is unwilling to give it up, and Chirag, who wants it for his mother, asserting that the family of late Paswan has the legitimate claim over the seat he had nurtured during his lifetime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)