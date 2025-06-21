New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Parents of school children gathered in protest against the government at Chhatrasal Stadium on Saturday, demanding the draft of the act that seeks to fix school fees be placed in public domain for more clarity.

United Parents Voice, a parent association, in a statement made the demand for sharing with them the draft of the Transparency in Fee Fixation and Regulation Ordinance, 2025.

"We believe the bill will directly impact lakhs of families, and hence it is important that it be discussed with all stakeholders," Hitesh Kaushik, a member of the group, said.

The outfit said unless their concerns are addressed and the bill is made public, they will continue to hold demonstrations across the city.

The parents had earlier held a press conference with the same demand, and held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

On June 10, the Delhi Cabinet approved an ordinance on regulating fee structure in private schools, empowering the city government to fine schools up to Rs 10 lak if they violate norms.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said that the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Ordinance, 2025.

The ordinance will be sent for presidential assent through Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

