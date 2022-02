Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Keeping the poll heat on Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday charged that 'parivaarvadi' wants to give power to mafias once again if voted to power. PM Modi's target was the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in his Kanpur rally on Monday, slamming the former Chief Minister for the "poor track record on law and order".

"If they had their ways, they would have made Kanpur and other such areas in UP a 'mafiaganj' mohalla. Now their 'mafiagiri' is counting its last breath. These 'parivaarvadi' want to give power to mafias again. The people of UP will have to stay on alert," said PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Kanpur Dehat.

Expressing confidence that the BJP government will again be formed in UP, PM Modi said, "These 'Parivaarwadi' will again be rejected by the people of Uttar Pradesh."

"The festival of colours-Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on March 10 (the day of the counting of votes) itself," he added.

Earlier in the same rally, UP CM Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the rivals, saying "a medical college is being constructed in each district of the state". "Those who call themselves 'Samajwadi' are actually 'Tamanchawadi' and 'Parivaarwadi", added Adityanath.

The voting for the second phase in the UP elections is currently underway for 55 Assembly constituencies covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

