Ludhiana Jan 22 (PTI) Former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, developed fever on Saturday and remained under observation in the hospital.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

Dr Bishav Mohan, who is attending on Badal, said, "He has developed fever today and continues to remain under observation in the hospital".

He, however, said his condition is satisfactory.

On January 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the veteran Akali leader to enquire about his health.

