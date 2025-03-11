New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman Nishikant Dubey and BJP MP Anil Baluni will on Tuesday table the sixth Report on action taken by the government on the observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-sixth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Regulation of Cable Television in India' relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Additionally, they will present the seventh Report on action taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-fourth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Digital Payment and Online Security Measures for Data Protection' relating to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Also Read | Animal Cruelty in Moradabad: Wild Cat Burned Alive by Woman, Her Friends for Crossing Their Path in Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

They will also lay the Statements showing further action taken by the Government on the following reports of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2024-25) in Lok Sabha.

They will also present the fifty-third report on action taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Forty-seventh Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Review of functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)' relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 11, 2025: Hindustan Zinc, MSTC, IndusInd Bank and Bharat Electronics Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

They will also present the fifty-fifth report on action taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Forty-eighth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Citizens Data Security and Privacy' of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

On Monday, Opposition MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session over the issues of delimitation and the New Education Policy (NEP).

In the Lok Sabha as well, the MPs entered the well of the House and protested as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in his address to the lower house of Parliament, accused the DMK of being "dishonest" and engaging in "politics" at the expense of Tamil Nadu students' future.

The second part of budget session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till April 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)