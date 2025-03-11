Mumbai, March 11: The Indian equity markets saw a volatile trading session on Monday as benchmark indices erased early gains and ended in the negative territory. Sensex, which began with a strong start, settled at 74,115, down 217 points or 0.3 per cent. Similarly, Nifty, which reached a high of 22,677 before slipping to a low of 22,429, closed at 22,460 and registered a loss of 92 points or 0.4 per cent. That said, investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks today, March 11, as soon as the stock market opens for business.

Today, a total of 10 stocks are likely to remain in focus during Tuesday's trading session. These stocks include IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC), Thermax (NSE: THERMAX), Ashoka Buildcon (NSE: Ashoka) and MSTC (NSE: MSTCLTD). The other five shares which are expected to be in limelight today, March 11, include Indoco Remedies (NSE: INDOCO), NLC India (NSE: NLCINDIA), Syngene International (NSE: SYNGENE), Aditya Birla Capital (NSE: ABCAPITAL) and Bharat Electronics (NSE: BEL). IndusInd Bank's Stock Declines Nearly 4% After RBI Grant 1-Year Extension to CEO.

At the end of Monday's trading session, stocks of ndoco Remedies (NSE: INDOCO), NLC India (NSE: NLCINDIA), Syngene International (NSE: SYNGENE), Aditya Birla Capital (NSE: ABCAPITAL) and Bharat Electronics (NSE: BEL) all ended their day in red. On the other hand, shares of IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC) and Thermax (NSE: THERMAX) also closed their trading day on a negative note. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Pare Gains to Close Lower; Oil and Gas, Industrial Shares Major Drag.

Ashoka Buildcon (NSE: Ashoka) and MSTC (NSE: MSTCLTD) stocks also closed in the red, with all the shares mentioned above ending the March 10 trading session in the negative. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank on Monday said that it will conduct a USD 10 billion forex swap later this month to inject liquidity into the banking system.

