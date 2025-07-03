New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday strongly criticised the central government, accusing it of bypassing parliamentary procedure and undermining democratic norms, shortly after the Parliamentary Affairs Minister installed a nameplate on the new Parliament building.

In a post on X, Tagore aimed at PM Modi and said, "Parliament is not a museum, Mr. Modi. It's where democracy speaks. Let it."

Also Read | Heart Attacks Being Linked to COVID-19 Vaccines After 4 Years of Being Vaccinated Does Not Stack Up, Says Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

"Good that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister finally put a board saying 'Parliament' on the new building. At least now we can be sure which building the government has been avoiding all this while," he further wrote in a post.

He referred to a letter signed by 240 MPs, a majority in the Lok Sabha, demanding a special session to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, and criticised the government for not responding.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Kills Husband Just 45 Days After Wedding in Aurangabad, Wanted to Marry Uncle; Arrested.

"When 240 MPs--a majority in the Lok Sabha--wrote to the PM demanding a session to discuss Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor, the government responded with... silence. First time in history such a large democratic request was ignored. What's next, ignoring elections?" Tagore asked.

"Strong words. And our PM? Still on silent mode," he wrote in a post.

Furthermore, he stated, "So we have: A Parliament with a nameplate. No respect for MPs' demands. No statement on foreign leaders claiming to pressure India."

Although the government has announced the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Congress leader pointed out the absence of any response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding US President Donald Trump's claim that he made 14 calls to Modi and allegedly "threatened" him into a ceasefire.

The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31 this year. The Budget Session saw the passage of significant legislation, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

There will be no Parliament sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)