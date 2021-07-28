New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition, which raised 'Khela Hobe' slogan demanding a discussion on 'Pegasus Project' report, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha both were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday on the sixth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Lower House was adjourned two times on Wednesday, first till 12:30 pm and then 2:00 pm.

On the other hand, the Upper House of Parliament was also adjourned twice as well, first till 12 noon and then till 2 pm.

This comes as the leaders of Opposition parties had earlier in the day held a meeting at Parliament to chalk out the future course of action on several issues in both the Houses. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

Accusing the Centre of defaming the Opposition, Gandhi at the meeting said, "Government is defaming Opposition by saying that we're not allowing Parliament to function, while we are raising matters related to the citizens, farmers and security of the country."

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Gandhi said, "We don't want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues. We want discussion in the House."

Earlier today, CPI (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report.

The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. The session shall conclude on August 13. (ANI)

