New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till 4 pm on Monday as Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding to speak in the House.

The House, which commenced operation at 11 am today, was earlier adjourned until 2 pm amid opposition MPs raising slogans demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and the Government's response through Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Unemployment Reduced From 6% to 3.2% in 6 Years in India, Inflation at Record Low: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Informs Parliament.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, expressed anguish at the disruptions in the House today and appealed to members to allow debate and discussion to take place.

"This is the Question Hour and the Government is willing to discuss on every issue, the House should run and there should be discussion on every issue according to the rules and procedures," Birla said.

Also Read | 'We Will Send BJP to Detention Camps After 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections', Claims TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has continued its demand to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "We are asking for a discussion in the House in the presence of the Prime Minister. All INDIA alliance parties' MPs have adjournment motion notices to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack. If the government intends to hold a discussion, it needs to demonstrate it.

The Congress MP alleged that the Speaker did not allow the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to speak, which makes the discussion one-sided.

"The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the Defence Minister spoke in the House, but they didn't allow the LoP to speak. This House has become one-sided. Let them start the discussion; we are ready," he said.

Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka told ANI, "There should be a discussion on the Pahalgam terrorist attack...We demanded that the LoP should also be allowed to speak, but they did not allow it...The house will not function until there is a consensus, and the government should show a big heart and take the opposition along."

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began today and will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)