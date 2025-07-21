New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with senior Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Meghwal.

Sources said that the meeting, held at Parliament House in the national capital likely discussed and made decisions regarding the ongoing Monsoon Session, which began today.

The Prime Minister was apprised about the discussions in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and the opposition's insistence on his making a statement in the House according to sources. The PM was also briefed about the opposition's ruckus, particularly their demand for his availability to speak on the issue of "Operation Sindoor, they said.

In his customary remarks ahead of the commencement of the Parliament Session, he said, "This monsoon session is like a 'Vijay Utsav' celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100 per cent. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing."

Meanwhile, earlier today, Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc identified eight key issues to be raised during the monsoon session of Parliament. These include the Pahalgam terror attack and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Opposition members had given adjournment notices, which were not accepted.

Opposition parties had been raising slogans in the Lok Sabha in support of their demands in the House. The Lok Sabha was first adjourned until 12:00 p.m. and then until 2:00 p.m.

"... The Defence Minister is allowed to speak in the House, but Opposition members, including me, who is the LoP, are not allowed to speak...This is a new approach... The convention states that if people from the government side can speak, then we should also be given space to speak," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referred to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks that the government is ready for discussion on Operation Sindoor."If they (the government) are ready for discussion, they should let the Leader of the Opposition speak. He stood up to speak, so he should be allowed to speak," she said. (ANI)

