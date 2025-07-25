New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid a protest by the Opposition.

Opposition MPs began sloganeering as the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, declined the notices for the Suspension of Business they had moved .

Also Read | What Should Be the Age of Consent for Sex? Here's What Government Told Supreme Court on Petition Against Law Criminalising Consensual Romantic Relationships Among Adolescents.

Addressing the ruckus in the House, the Deputy Chairman said, "There was a breach of decorum yesterday, some members were not in their designated seats. The rules ban interruption to any member who is speaking with the permission of the Chair. It tantamounts to a breach of privilege of the House."

Several opposition parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha had moved Suspension of Business notices on Friday, urging a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Waterlogging Reported; Police Urge Public to Stay Indoors (Watch Videos).

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh submitted a notice demanding a detailed discussion on the SIR process in Bihar, highlighting concerns over the voter list revision. Similarly, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, Ashok Singh, Neeraj Dangi and Rajani Patil also gave notices under Rule 267, pressing for an immediate dialogue on the same issue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings of the lower house until 2 pm today amid sloganeering by Opposition members.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on several key issues of public importance, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

"There's a way to register a protest. If you don't want to run the Parliament...the house is adjourned till 2:00 PM today," Birla said while addressing the lower house.

This comes after the opposition leaders entered the well of the Lok Sabha while holding placards.

Before adjourning the house of the people, the Speaker urged the opposition members to allow the lower house to function normally.

He objected to opposition members displaying banners. He said the stalemate is not good.

"Come, there will be a discussion to end the stalemate. There will also be representatives from the government...If there is disagreement, it should be expressed as per house norms," Birla said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)