New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill-2021 to club seven castes in poll-bound Tamil Nadu under one nomenclature of Devendrakula Vellalars.

The passage in Rajya Sabha completes the parliamentary approval process. Lok Sabha had passed the bill last week and it will now go to the President for his assent.

Replying to a debate on the bill, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot counted steps taken by the Narendra Modi government to give B R Ambedkar his rightful place, including completing projects conceived in his memory.

