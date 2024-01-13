New Delhi, January 13: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday evening sent six accused of the parliament security breach case to judicial custody till January 27.Delhi police produced accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat and Neelam Azad after the expiry of their custody remand. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur remanded all accused persons to judicial custody till January 27, 2024.

Delhi police had moved an application seeking judicial custody of all accused persons till the pendency of the investigation. During the hearing, accused Neelam Azad told the court that one woman officer got her sign on 52 blank papers forcibly yesterday. Parliament Security Breach Case: ‘Sad That Politics Is Being Done on This’, Says Speaker Om Birla on Lok Sabha Incident.

Her counsel Suresh Chaudhary also submitted that it happened earlier also. The court asked the counsel to file an appropriate application. Counsel for Neelam Azad moved an application. Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh objected the allegations and submissions of the accused.

The court recorded the submission of the counsels. On January 5, five out of six accused gave their consent for polygraph test. Accused Neelam Azad denied for the polygraph test. In addition, accused Manoranjan and Sagar also gave their consent for Narco Analysis and Brain Mapping test.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap had submitted that Polygraph of all six accused is required and in addition the Narco and Brain mapping of Manoranjan and Sagar. Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) Amit Shukla had asked the reason for Narco and Brain mapping of two accused Manoranjan and Sagar. Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Police Recover Neelam Azad's Old Diary, Some Books from Her Residence in Jind (Watch Video).

SPP said that it was advised by the expert and we are bound by the same. All the accused persons have been arrested in the Parliament Security Breach case. They are in police custody. This case pertains to the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

