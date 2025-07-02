New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to two accused in the December 2023 Parliament security breach case.

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar granted relief to Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and two sureties of the like amount.

The judge also directed them not to give interviews to media outlets or make social media posts related to the incident.

The accused had challenged a trial court's order rejecting their bail plea.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and sloganeered before they were overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- allegedly sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't work)" outside Parliament premises.

