Begur (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI): A man from Tamil Nadu was arrested by Begur police for selling banned narcotic substance ganja, with 4 kg and 850 grams seized, valued at Rs 2.50 lakh. The arrest was made after police received specific information on February 1.

According to police, officers of Begur Police Station received a tip-off from an informant that a person was selling ganja near a cesspool, close to a hostel on the main road in Devarchikkanhalli, within the police station limits. Acting on the information, police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and rushed to the spot indicated by the informant.

The suspect was detained at the location and questioned. During interrogation, the police found that the accused is a resident of Palani Taluk in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu. The accused stated that he was unemployed and had been selling ganja to earn money. He further disclosed that he procured the banned substance at a lower price from hill regions near Bhubaneswar in Odisha and sold it at a higher rate in Bengaluru.

Police seized 4 kg and 850 grams of ganja along with 15 ziplock covers from the possession of the accused. The total value of the seized material is estimated at Rs 2,50,000. The accused was produced before a court on February 2 and was remanded to judicial custody.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division, Narayana M and under the leadership of KM Satish. The team, led by Police Inspector Krishnakumar of Begur Police Station, along with other officers and staff, conducted the arrest and seizure.

Meanwhile, on January 28, Bengaluru police arrested 10 persons, including seven from other states, for allegedly selling prohibited narcotic substances following a multi-day operation. The arrests led to the seizure of drugs and other materials worth approximately Rs 4 crore, officials said. (ANI)

