New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court reserved its order on the bail plea of eight accused for Tuesday (December 2) in the Parliament Street protest case.

The police arrested 17 accused in a case lodged at Parliament Street Police Station. The court has already granted bail to nine accused persons. They are accused of raising slogans and scuffling with the police.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sahil Monga reserved the order on the bail pleas after hearing submissions by the Investigation officer and counsel for the accused persons.

On Saturday, the court rejected the application for seven days' police custody and sent them to judicial custody till Monday. The accused was produced before the court after expiry of two days of Judicial custody.

Counsel for the accused persons argued that there are allegations of raising slogans. They are students.

Delhi police opposed the bail application and said that there are serious allegations against the accused persons.

While seeking remand of accused persons, Delhi police on Saturday said that the accused persons are required to be interrogated in relation to slogan raising during the protest.

The court said that the slogan raising and support for Maoists is the subject matter of the FIR lodged at the Kartavya Path Police station. These accused can't be interrogated for those offences in this FIR. It is double jeopardy.

During the bail hearing, advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, counsel for Gurkirat, had argued on Thursday that she was not involved in the protest or scuffle. She went to the police station after knowing that her sister Ravjot was detained by the police. She is not seen in the video.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday remanded Gurkirat Kaur, Ravjot Kaur, Kranti, Avinash Satyapati to two days' police custody. 13 accused were also remanded to judicial custody.

While seeking the Custody of 5 accused police officers on Thursday, the police submitted that custody is required as the police have to arrest three accused seen in the video.

Delhi police had also submitted that there are not only three people, but we also don't know how many people are there. "There is a Conspiracy we are investigating," they said.

It was stated that the source of funding is to be verified as the accused are travelling to an organised conference, they are using expensive mobile phones.

It was also submitted that custody is required for the recovery of the pepper spray and identification of the other accused.

The counsel for the accused had opposed the custodial remand application. It was submitted that it is an admitted case of a scuffle between students and police at the Police Station. In this case, no police custody is required. No chilli spray was used at the protest site.

The counsel had also argued that the video police are relying upon is related to the incident of Kartavya Path for which an FIR is already registered. (ANI)

