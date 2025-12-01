New Delhi, December 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the newly elected Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman, CP Radhakrishnan, to the Upper House of Parliament, highlighting his inspiring political journey and lifelong commitment to social service. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan assumed charge as the Rajya Sabha chairman in September 2025.

PM Modi hailed VP Radhakrishnan's political journey, calling him an inspiration for the MPs. The Prime Minister also assured the House chairman that the Rajya Sabha MPs will maintain the dignity of the House and the post of the chairman during the functioning of the Parliament. Parliament Winter Session 2025 Begins Today; Nirmala Sitharaman To Move Bill for New Cess on Tobacco and Pan Masala.

PM Modi Speaks in Rajya Sabha

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/HIrliYGhyB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2025

He said, "This is a moment of pride to welcome you and, under your guidance, take the nation on the path of development by taking important decisions. On behalf of the House, I congratulate you and wish you. I am confident that all the MPs sitting here will also consider your dignity while maintaining the dignity of the Upper House."

"Our chair comes from an ordinary agricultural family and has dedicated their life to social service. The political sphere has been just a part of his social service. His works since his youth days are an inspiration for people interested in social service. Your reaching this far despite the twists and turns of politics is the biggest strength of Indian democracy," PM Modi added. He added that RS chairman Radhakrishnan's habit of not being suppressed under the protocol empowers him in public life. Parliament Winter Session 2025: Lok Sabha BAC Allocates Time for Key Bills, Debates in Upcoming Session.

"It is my honour that I have known you for a long time and got an opportunity to work together. As the Coir board chairman, you converted it into the historically highest-profitting institute. Only a few people get such an opportunity. In Jharkhand, the way you developed your relationship with the tribal people. The Chief Minister also mentioned this. Even if a helicopter is available or not, you kept moving. I have seen you as a karyakarta (worker), as an MP, and I have felt that usually people are suppressed due to the protocol, but you have no relation with the protocol. There is a power in a life free from protocols, and we have always felt that in you," the Prime Minister said.

CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India after securing 452 votes against the Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan, previously served as the Governor of Maharashtra and the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024. He was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore and has served as Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced today, with the Upper House witnessing the formal welcome of its new chairman, whereas the Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

