New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Parliamentary committees work as watch-dog and as an instrument of ensuring executive accountability, said Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairperson Harivansh on Sunday.

"Parliamentary committees work as watch-dogs and instruments of ensuring the executive's accountability. Committees work in non-partisan manners where Members express their opinions freely, objectively and independently and the decision of the committees are based on broad consensus," a statement from the upper house quoted Harivansh as saying while addressing newly-elected Members of Parliament of the Rajya Sabha at a two-day Orientation Program.

"The role of a parliamentarian is the most complex and a challenging one. Competing demands - from one's party, from Parliament, State Interest and from the constituency and of course from the family-make the Members life a difficult balancing act," Harivansh added and hoped that Members got the opportunity to enrich their knowledge of different aspects of 'Parliamentary Procedures' through various interactions.

He further said that members would now be in a better position to understand the rules and procedures related to the proceedings of the House and parliamentary devices

"The rules of procedure cannot remain static. These will have to evolve through the changing times and demands of the future. Changes made in the Rules of Procedure from time to time to make them more relevant and effective, keeping pace with the changing time and demands of the future," he further said.

"Parliament as an institution can do wonders if Parliamentarian gives it a chance," the Deputy Chairman said, concluding his address.

The Orientation Program, organised by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat concluded on Sunday. (ANI)

