New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Parliamentary standing committee for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called a meeting on Wednesday over the issue of international marriage rights.

The two earlier meetings had been postponed due to quorum not being fulfilled, and members of the committee demanding discussions on the border issues with China, and Nepal, among other issues.

Also Read | Punjab Petrol Pumps Closed Today: Dealers Shut Petrol Stations to Protest Against High Taxes on Fuel And Pay Tribute to Member GS Chawla Who Died by Suicide.

The members had also flagged the issue of holding virtual meetings.

Earlier this week, job losses due to COVID-19 and the need to boost startups were among the issues that figured in a meeting of a Parliamentary panel on commerce held on Monday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in India Reach 15,31,670, Death Toll Mounts to 33,425 : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce on 'Attracting investment in the post-COVID economy, challenges and opportunities for India' was attended by senior officials of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)