Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) A portion of a vacant building collapsed on the compound wall of an adjoining building in suburban Bandra here on Monday night, leaving two persons injured, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The building is located on Shirley Rajan Road near Rizvi ArchitectureCollege in Bandra (west), an official said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists Attack CRPF Bunker in Nehama Area of Kulgam District, 1 Jawan Injured.

"Eight fire engines have reached the spot," a fire brigade officer, said adding that the incident occurred around 8:30 pm.

According to the BMC official, the fire brigade has tagged it as a level-3 incident, and along with eight fire engines, a rescue van has also been sent to the spot.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out Plant of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar, One Dead.

A search operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)