Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan on Friday, a Met department official said.

Chittorgarh recorded 11 mm rainfall followed by 4.6 mm in Phalodi, 1.2 mm in Kota and 0.4 mm in Dabok.

Jaisalmer was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Barmer (38.7), and Sriganganagar (36.5).

The Met department has forecast light to medium rainfall at a few places including Udaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Ajmer on Saturday.

