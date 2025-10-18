A fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa express in Punjab on Saturday morning (Photo/ANI)

Sirhind (Punjab) [India], October 18 (ANI): Train services were affected after a fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa express in Punjab on Saturday morning, officials said. On being alerted, the affected coaches were separated, and passengers were rescued.

Speaking to ANI, Vinod Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager of Northern Railways, told ANI, "Around 7:30 am, when this Amritsar to Saharsa train was crossing from Sirhind station, a fire and smoke was noted which was controlled at the station immediately. Within 15-20 minutes, affected coaches were separated from the other parts of the train. Passengers from the affected coaches were also rescued cautiously. One passenger suffered 30-40% burns."

"...Around 5-6 trains coming from Ferozepur are affected because of this, and 1-2 other divisions coming from Ambala were also affected. This line was affected for just 1.5 hours... Our section is clear, and it has no effect on traffic... The cause of the fire is not yet clear. It will be clear after the analysis is done by forensic experts," Bhatia added.

Earlier today, a fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa express in Punjab on Saturday morning, said the Ministry of Railways.

"A fire broke out in a coach of Train No. 12204 Amritsar-Saharsa at Sirhind Station in Punjab earlier today. No casualties were reported. Fire has been extinguished," as per the Ministry.

Meanwhile, three people were killed in a car accident in the Ghatiya area of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. BJP MLA Satish Malviya said that the youth died on the spot. The incident occurred around 12:30 am on a late Friday.

"An accident occurred near Jaithal in the Ghatiya area at around 12.30 last night... Three youths aged around 20-22 years died on the spot," BJP MLA Malviya told reporters.

More details are awaited in this case. (ANI)

