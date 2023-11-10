Haridwar, Nov 10 (PTI) Patanjali's Founder President and Yoga Guru Ramdev and General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna on Friday sent eight trucks carrying essential goods and food items to earthquake-affected regions in Nepal.

Ramdev and Balkrishna flagged off the trucks from the Patanjali Food Park here.

A devastating earthquake recently killed nearly 100 people and left hundreds homeless in the country.

In this hour of disaster, Patanjali stands with the affected families, Ramdev said.

"Patanjali has come forward to serve the humanity at the time of disasters in the past also including during the floods in Bihar, East Nepal earthquake and the Kedarnath disaster," he said.

"Fulfilling the daily needs of people is the biggest challenge during a crisis like this. Patanjali has sent about 50 tonnes of relief materials in the form of tents, blankets, utensils, flour, rice, pulses, oil, salt, spices, soap, tarpaulin," Acharya Balkrishna told reporters.

