New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday lauded the swift action by Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government in dealing with the Patiala violence and said that the registering of six FIRs within the 48 hours of the incident shows that government's top priority is to punish those who disrupt peace in Punjab.

Earlier today, MS Chhina, IG-Patiala said that the key conspirator behind the Patiala clashes, Barjinder Singh Parwana was arrested by the police in Mohali this morning.

Speaking to ANI, Chadha said, "Within 48 hours the government registered 6 FIRs. 9 accused were arrested, in which the main accused Barjinder Parwana has been arrested by the Punjab Police from Mohali airport in the morning. Those who tried to disturb the peace in Patiala will not be spared."

Detailing the priority of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, the AAP leader said that the state government is bent on maintaining the peace of Punjab and would not let any disruption in the process.

"Any action to break the country and disrupt peace will not be tolerated in Punjab. It is the first priority of the AAP government in Punjab to maintain peace in the state. We won't let anybody disrupt peace in the state. The people who were arrested in the Patiala violence, chargesheet would be filed soon. Punjab police would get them strict punishment from the court. No negligence would be made," Chadha said.

Tension prevailed in Patiala after two groups clashed outside the 'Kali Mata Temple' on Friday, brandishing swords and pelting stones at each other, at a rally in which four people, including two policemen, were injured. (ANI)

