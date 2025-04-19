Patna (Bihar) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a private person in a case related to cyber fraud for using Delhi Jal Board logo to cheat unsuspecting complainant and other victims.

CBI registered a case on April 15, on the basis of a complaint filed against unknown persons on allegations that the unknown persons illegally intruded the mobile of the complainant by persuading her to install a malware/APK file in the name and logo of Delhi Jal Board, to resolve water connection of DJB, which would be otherwise disconnected due to non-payment of dues.

The accused, allegedly accessed Whatsapp account, financial data and other mobile data of the complainant. Further, Whatsapp accounts of victims were being used to spread the malware, malicious links showing chain of compromise in Whatsapp accounts. The Delhi Jal Board logo is also used as Display Picture (DP) in their Whatsapp accounts.

In an operation it Patna, accused Bittu Kumar was apprehended while he was swapping a debit card for taking cash at a petrol pump. Further, CBI conducted searches at 3 places which led to recovery of 11 mobiles, 14 debit cards of other account holders, cash, note vending machine and other incriminating material.

The accused Bittu Kumar was arrested at Patna on April 17. He was produced him before the Ld. Court at Patna and four days' transit remand was granted by the Ld Court. He is being produced before the Competent Court at Delhi today.

Further Investigation is going on into the matter.

Last week, the Delhi High Court granted bail to former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora and contractor Anil Kumar Agarwal. Both were arrested last year in an alleged money laundering case involving DJB.

Both individuals, however, were asked to furnish a bail bond worth Rs. 50,000. As per the High Court, the order will be uploaded by today evening or tomorrow.Last year, on October 24, 2024 the Rouse Avenue court had dismissed the bail pleas for both. (ANI)

