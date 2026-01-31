Patna (Bihar) [India], January 31 (ANI): Janata Dal United (U) on Saturday vowed that the accused involved in the death of a NEET aspirant in a Patna Hostel on January 11 will "not be spared" and noted that calls were growing for a CBI probe into the incident.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad emphasised that law enforcement agencies will act whenever an incident occurs in the State.

"Demands were being raised that this matter be investigated by the CBI. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has urged the Union Government for a fair and transparent manner. Our objective is clear: if an incident occurs in the state, we will take action against criminals. If anyone has any suspicion, their sentiments have been respected. It is clear that the guilty will not be spared; they will be given a stringent punishment and sent to jail."

His remarks came hours after the Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar, recommended a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday that the government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has urged the Central government to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation. "The incident must be thoroughly uncovered in a transparent and just manner".

According to the police, a NEET aspirant died during treatment in Patna. While there were reports of an alleged sexual assault, the police said that the doctors have not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault in the case.

Meanwhile, the Patna Police suspended two officers on Sunday in connection with the incident.

The Bihar Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

In January, parents gathered outside the Patna hostel, claiming that hostel authorities were not cooperating and that students were unable to continue their studies after the incident. (ANI)

